Ben Gets Darlene to Agree to Think About Having a Baby

Ben (guest star Jay R.

Ferguson) really wants to have a baby and to prove himself he handles the kids on his own for a while.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) reminds Ben how David abandoned her when she needed him and he convinces her that's not what he's going to do.

Watch 'The Conners' TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC.

