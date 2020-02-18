Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported

2 in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
2 in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported

2 in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported

A woman and a man were taken into custody after a shooting at the Walmart near the intersection of Sheridan Blvd.

And W.

120th Ave.

Tuesday afternoon, though police said they did not believe anyone was injured in the shooting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2 in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported

DON'T LIKE GETTING SCRUTINIZED.



Recent related news from verified sources

No injuries in “active shooter situation” at Broomfield Walmart, one suspect in custody

Broomfield police are responding to an "active shooter situation" at the Walmart near West 120th...
Denver Post - Published

Police: No injuries as gunfire exchanged in Colorado Walmart

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A man and woman exchanged gunfire Tuesday inside a suburban Denver...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

One in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported [Video]One in custody after shooting at Broomfield Walmart; no injuries reported

A woman was taken into custody after a shooting at the Walmart near the intersection of Sheridan Blvd. and W. 120th Ave. Tuesday afternoon, though police said they did not believe anyone was injured in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

'When does it stop?': Walmart shopper describes scene [Video]'When does it stop?': Walmart shopper describes scene

A woman is in custody after she and a man exchanged gunfire inside a Walmart in Broomfield, police say. No one was injured, but the man is still outstanding. No danger to the public, per police.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.