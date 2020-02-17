SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit but fails to recover reusable rocket

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket.

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:13s - Published

Orlando FL (UPI) Feb 18, 2020 SpaceX launched its fifth batch of Starlink satellites from Florida...

SpaceX has launched a batch of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit, marking its fifth overall launch of a...