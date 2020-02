Rangoli SLAMS Alia Again, Akshay SCARED Of Ranveer, Ranbir - Alia Marriage Date | Top 10 News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:40s - Published Rangoli SLAMS Alia Again, Akshay SCARED Of Ranveer, Ranbir - Alia Marriage Date | Top 10 News Rangoli Chandel slams Filmfare winners appreciates Kangana Rnaaut, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi preponed, Alia Bhatt reacts on her wedding date are among the top 10 news.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PeepingMoon OMG! #KanganaRanaut's sister #RangoliChandel strikes again, lashes out at #AliaBhatt for her film choices and 'jiha… https://t.co/7tV2jmZ6f9 19 hours ago