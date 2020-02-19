Global  

Sydney storm: ‘Never seen a light show like it’

Sydney storm: ‘Never seen a light show like it’One dead and thousands are left without power after thunderstorms hammer Sydney.
silentscyther

silent scyther BBC News - Sydney storm: ‘Never seen a light show like it’ https://t.co/wUrP4FTGNQ 35 seconds ago

tehlawlzx

Lawlz @BOM_au @BOM_NSW I’m in The Hills district of Sydney and I’ve never seen a storm like it. It was just insane. 1 hour ago

1whtb

Jayne RT @welling_phil: Crazy Crazy storm hit Sydney last night. Never seen such electrical intensity. Felt like the end of the world as we know… 12 hours ago

welling_phil

Phil Welling Crazy Crazy storm hit Sydney last night. Never seen such electrical intensity. Felt like the end of the world as we… https://t.co/HiIHBjsvHi 12 hours ago

jmapps81

JM Wait till the end! Bolt of Lightning literally hit the ground outside my place. Gave me a heart attack!! Never seen… https://t.co/n5tsg7l8NB 20 hours ago

drbeccalee

Rebecca RT @Trumpery45: @BecPrestwidge @BDdot43 @lynshields i have never seen a storm this intense in sydney. it went from 3 to 10 in a minute 20 hours ago

Trumpery45

Justin @BecPrestwidge @BDdot43 @lynshields i have never seen a storm this intense in sydney. it went from 3 to 10 in a minute 20 hours ago

Sydney_Guide

#SydneyAustralia RT @ConnorAR97: Massive lightning storm going on in #Sydney. Never seen anything like this 🌩🌩 https://t.co/mXW6bpgMf5 20 hours ago

