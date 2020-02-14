Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet - Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet - Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet - Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet - Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet Plot synopsis: In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD CHARLIE'S ANGELS: Now on Digital! "The Closet" TV Spot https://t.co/Yc9GFqSf5a #Movie #Trailer #Video #Film #SonyPictures 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CHARLIE'S ANGELS Film - Friendship - Kristen Stewart [Video]CHARLIE'S ANGELS Film - Friendship - Kristen Stewart

CHARLIE'S ANGELS Film - Friendship - Kristen Stewart Plot synopsis: In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:15Published

Charlie's Angels: Watch Naomi Scott Earn Her Wings in This Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip [Video]Charlie's Angels: Watch Naomi Scott Earn Her Wings in This Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

The Charlie's Angels reboot features an all new set of Angels, but in the film, Naomi Scott's character Elena is truly the new kid on the block. After starting out as a client for Townsend Agency,..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.