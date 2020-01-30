Global  

MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie

MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie

MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie

MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie Trailer HD From the Sony Pictures family, @Funimation presents the new trailer for MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING, in theaters February 26.

⭐️ Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do real hero work.

The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an eerily familiar Quirk!

Now, Deku and his friends are the island’s only hope.
