MY HERO ACADEMIA HEROES RISING Movie

MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING, in theaters February 26.

⭐️ Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do real hero work.

The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an eerily familiar Quirk!

Now, Deku and his friends are the island’s only hope.