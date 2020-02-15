Global  

‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21.

The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve.

Ahead of the match captains of both the teams posed with the trophy.
