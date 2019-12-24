Los Angeles Has Become The Nation's Least Affordable Housing Market

Global  

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles has become the least affordable housing market — beating out New York City and even San Francisco — according to HousingWire.com.
