Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Celebrity Therapist Bonds Out Of Jail 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:09s - Published Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Celebrity Therapist Bonds Out Of Jail Gareth Pursehouse was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with her murder. He bonded out of jail Tuesday evening after being held on a $2 million bail. 0

Tweets about this Jose Perez RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: Gareth Pursehouse, who was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, has bonded out of jail… 11 minutes ago CFord RT @edinburghpaper: BREAKING: Police have stated that a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault and robbery… 31 minutes ago Alaturka News Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of Celebrity Therapist Bonds Out Of Jail https://t.co/lpxQX9LrTs https://t.co/wdY5dCWOlH 39 minutes ago Loretta Houston RT @48hours: A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Amie Harwick, a famed Hollywood family therapist, Los Ange… 1 hour ago Jonathan Ortega RT @CBSLA: "Amie cannot die in vain," said a friend who was with her the night she ran into Gareth Pursehouse — her ex-boyfriend who has si… 1 hour ago CBS Los Angeles #BREAKING: Gareth Pursehouse, who was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, has bonde… https://t.co/N496wYylYf 1 hour ago Dr. Ava Cadell Amie Harwick,***therapist and ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, was killed. Police arrested an ex-boyfriend in connection… https://t.co/HdiGvvoJA8 2 hours ago