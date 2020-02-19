Global  

Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(2-18-2020)
