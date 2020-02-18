HCSO Sheriff Chronister and Bucs legend Derrick Brooks witness Trump pardon Eddie DeBartolo Jr. at White House 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published HCSO Sheriff Chronister and Bucs legend Derrick Brooks witness Trump pardon Eddie DeBartolo Jr. at White House Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks were spotted in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump issued a pardon to businessman and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

