Coronavirus quarantine: Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan

Coronavirus quarantine: Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in JapanCoronavirus quarantine: Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan
In Coronavirus Quarantine, Diamond Princess Passengers Form Unique Online Community

The postings on Facebook, email and WhatsApp are mainly "just words of encouragement and a friendly...
NPR - Published

Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan: NHK

Passengers began disembarking on Wednesday from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship after...
Reuters - Published


Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa [Video]Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator' [Video]Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

