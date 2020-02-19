Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Sparkling Heels For Women's Leadership Presentation

Lindsay Dedario/Reuters Ruth Bader Ginsburg presented the Woman of Leadership award to philanthropist Agnes Gund at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

On Friday.

Martha Stewart was also in attendance, and snapped a photo of Ginsburg wearing silver sparkling heels while there.

People online seem to love the Supreme Court Justice's style, and have since compared her shoes to Dorothy's ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz.