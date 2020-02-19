Brandi Carlile 'Onward' World Premiere Blue Carpet

Http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Brandi Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth on the blue carpet at the "Onward" world premiere held in Los Angeles, California USA on February 18, 2020 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV



