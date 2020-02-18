Global  

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Britian&apos;s top singers and songwriters hit the red carpet for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday (February 18) along with international nominees including Lizzo and Billie Eilish.
BRIT Awards 2020 Performers - Full List Released

The 2020 BRIT Awards are set to take place today (February 18) and we’re breaking down all the...
2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2020 BRIT Awards have officially kicked off in London! Lizzo, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and more...
Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020 [Video]Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020

Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early..

