After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking'

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday's Daytona...
Race Hub crew provides update on status of driver Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck | NASCAR on FOX

Per Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski...
