Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japanese Scientists Eye HIV Drugs To Treat New Coronavirus

Japanese Scientists Eye HIV Drugs To Treat New Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Japanese Scientists Eye HIV Drugs To Treat New Coronavirus

Japanese Scientists Eye HIV Drugs To Treat New Coronavirus

Japan will begin clinical trials to test treatments for the deadly new coronavirus that’s engulfed China and spread to over two dozen countries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus [Video]Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Japan is exploring new treatment options.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil [Video]More Than 300 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Back On U.S. Soil

Japanese officials now say more than 450 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.