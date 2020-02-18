Global  

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein&apos;s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
