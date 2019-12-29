Global  

The New York Times is unhappy about the Daytona 500, oh no!

Times reporter Maggie Habberman commented “Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event” when the President of the United States made an appearance at what is known as “America’s Race” and taking his limousine known as “The Beast” for a lap around the track, a first for any President.

But please folks, don’t buy into this propaganda that what the President did was somehow wrong or even violated any norms by attending, as others have, or using the trappings of his office while at the event.
