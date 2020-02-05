Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Port Authority Changing Name Of T Line

Port Authority Changing Name Of T Line

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Port Authority Changing Name Of T Line

Port Authority Changing Name Of T Line

The Blue Line Library line will be referred to as Silver Line Library beginning on March 15.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Port Authority Police Officer Saves Woman's Life On Bus [Video]Port Authority Police Officer Saves Woman's Life On Bus

Port Authority Officer Kaupinis responded to a call of a woman threatening harm upon herself.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published

Port Authority Beginning Mobile App Tests [Video]Port Authority Beginning Mobile App Tests

Starting next week, Port Authority employees will be testing their new mobile app which will allow riders to pay their fare via smartphones.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.