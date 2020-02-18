23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 18, 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 07:48s - Published 23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 18, 2020 A deadly fire at a library in Porterville in Tulare County -- One firefighter killed during the battle to extinguish it, and another firefighter unaccounted for...

