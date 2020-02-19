Global  

Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation

Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation

Passengers seen on Diamond Princess cruise ship ahead of authorised disembarkation

Passengers were seen on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner ahead of the disembarkation for those who tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday (February 18).

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato announced to the press that those who tested negative would disembark the ship on Wednesday.

At the time of filming around 3,200 passengers and crew remained on the quarantined boat, docked at Yokohama Port.
