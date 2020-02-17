Global  

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
