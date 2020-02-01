Global  

Hyderabad: 127 people under UIDAI scanner for 'falsely' availing Aadhaar| OneIndia News

Telangana police suspects 127 Hyderabadis are 'illegal immigrants'; Owaisi slams Aadhaar authority and police of bias against Dalits & Muslims; Massive protest against CAA in Chennai; Donald Trump dissatisfied with 'tariff king' India; Govt to give Election Commission power to link Aadhaar card with voter ID; and more news
