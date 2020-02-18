Global  

Wenger's solution to VAR offside controversy

Arsene Wenger reveals his solution to the controversy surrounding close VAR calls for offsides.
Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger proposes radical changes to offside law to end VAR controversy

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger proposes radical changes to offside law to end VAR controversyArsenal's former manager Arsene Wenger became FIFA's head of global football development in November...
Football.london - Published

VAR: Arsene Wenger suggests offside rule could 'change a little bit'

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says "maybe there is room to the change the offside rule a...
BBC Sport - Published


