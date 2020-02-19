Harry Redknapp wants EastEnders role 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published Harry Redknapp wants EastEnders role Harry Redknappy has issued a come-and-get-me plea to 'EastEnders' bosses, because he would love to join the BBC One soap and head back to his roots. 0

