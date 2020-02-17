Global  

Lewis Capaldi: 'This song is not about my ex Paige'

Lewis Capaldi: ‘This song is not about my ex Paige’

Lewis Capaldi: ‘This song is not about my ex Paige’

Lewis Capaldi reveals that his song ‘Someone You Loved’ is not about his ex-girlfriend Paige, who “you can now see every night on Love Island” Report by Avagninag.

