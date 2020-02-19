Last Run for Lewis

Top in her last season.

After five seasons this is the last chance for bulldogs coach tiffanie lewis to win a state championship.

She's leaving the school and the basketball team she built .

She's also ceo of the school.

It's also the last yr for the team's 7 seniors we know that we all leaving since i am a senior since this is her last year coaching.

Its not about us its really about her.

Well what i take pride is that my students see me work hard everyday.

And i hope it motivates them to see that they can do whatever they set their minds too.

Coaches lewis also coaches volleyball.

Its even harder to walk away for her because the players look up to her.

I don't even look at her as a coach i look at her as a second mom.

She does alot or me on and off the court chances after chances... six of the seven seniors on the basketball team were also on the state title track team that practices here right outside the gymnansium in this open field and they want the success from this track season to carry over to this basketball seasonthey are two time track state champions.

They know how to win.

This is just another notch on their belt.

It's also a notch for future to inspire the next generation to keep dribbling and keep dreaming.

Ron snyder news 15 sports.