Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 10:31s - Published < > Embed
Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question?

A couple of hours ago, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a picture of herself and a diamond ring that she...
Bollywood Life - Published

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill skip 'Bigg Boss' reunion party

"Bigg Boss 13" contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dipahmed17

Dip Ahmed RT @bollywood_life: #BiggBoss13: #AsimRiaz spends quality time with #HimanshiKhurana and her family https://t.co/KJberQH3cK 1 minute ago

Dipahmed17

Dip Ahmed RT @Spotboye: .@imrealasim is mummy Khurana’s favourite and these pics featuring #Asimanshi and the singer’s mother are proof! https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

ShoaibUllaRehm1

Shoaib Ulla Rehman RT @Spotboye: .@imrealasim is Mummy Khurana’s favourite and these pics featuring #Asimanshi and the singer’s mother are proof! @AsimRiazSq… 6 minutes ago

Ali71739585

Ali RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question? #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 #Himan… 8 minutes ago

Alishak63258729

Alliza RT @PuneTimesOnline: #AsimRiaz was recently in #HimanshiKhurana's hometown to shoot a music video with her. @imrealasim @realhimanshi #AsiM… 12 minutes ago

ShoaibUllaRehm1

Shoaib Ulla Rehman RT @indiacom: #HimanshiKhurana says she and #AsimRiaz want to get married but the date is not decided yet. Read on. #BiggBoss13 https://t… 15 minutes ago

TeamAsimRiaz21

Team Asim riaz ⭐ RT @NewsX: #BiggBoss13: #AsimRiaz bonds with girlfriend #HimanshiKhurana’s mother, see photo @imrealasim @realhimanshi #AsiManshi https://… 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: Former Transit Boss Andy Byford Speaks For First Time About Resignation [Video]Exclusive: Former Transit Boss Andy Byford Speaks For First Time About Resignation

Former Transit Boss Andy Byford is unbound, speaking for the very first time about the forces he says made his dream job intolerable, and he says he had no choice but to quit; CBS2 political reporter..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published

Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video [Video]Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes says is "super excited" to work with "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz in a music video.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.