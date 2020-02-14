Global  

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report

India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Boult's return boosts NZ against top-ranked India

The return of pace spearhead Trent Boult will come as a welcome boost for New Zealand in their...
Reuters India - Published

Cricket-New Zealand's Ferguson not expecting to make India test series

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is not expecting to be picked in New Zealand's test squad on Monday for...
Reuters India - Published



'We'll adapt to what comes in front of us': Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21. The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve. Ahead of the match captains..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published

'How can you forget..': Mohammed Shami slams Jasprit Bumrah's critics

Mohammed Shami has thrown his weight behind fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah and has also hit out at detractors for questioning the place of Bumrah in the Indian side after he went wicketless in all three..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published

