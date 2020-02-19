Diane Abbott on rapper Dave's attack on 'racist' PM

Global  

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Diane Abbott says she was struck by rapper Dave's attack on the 'racist Prime Minister' during the Brit Awards last night.

The Shadow Home Secretary warned that the Government 'needs to be careful' they don't leave a lasting impression on the black and ethnic minority communities.

Report by Etemadil.

