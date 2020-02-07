Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to use co-parenting app

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to use co-parenting app

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to use co-parenting app

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to use co-parenting app

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum will reportedly use a co-parenting app to help raise their six-year-old daughter together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hash Out Parenting Schedule

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have checked off another big box in wrapping up their divorce ... a...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevebenke

Steven Benke Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to use co-parenting app - Bradford Era https://t.co/xJBDrnjxr9 https://t.co/xmpIW2ksza 1 hour ago

Jenzzyuk

Jenny Met Seb Stan RT @hellomag: Pregnant actress Jenna Dewan announces engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee – just months after finalising divorce from Channi… 1 hour ago

hellomag

HELLO! Pregnant actress Jenna Dewan announces engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee – just months after finalising divorce f… https://t.co/tajGnTiXYe 1 hour ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum to use co-parenting app #JennaDewan #ChanningTatum #EverlyTatum https://t.co/qUENFbI0zj 2 hours ago

szaheer123

Guest Post Expert 🔥Jenna Dewan announces Steve Kazee engagement days after Channing Tatum divorce is finalised🔥 https://t.co/iIjjzho70M 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Jenna Dewan engaged to Steve Kazee two years after Channing Tatum split https://t.co/EBl6U5T3UZ 3 hours ago

shopy_cart

ShopyCart Jenna Dewan Engaged To Boyfriend Steve Kazee: Channing Tatum’s Ex Reveals Stunning Ring https://t.co/OcrrwRHqvt https://t.co/ch1la5mGde 4 hours ago

sofokleous10

sofokleous10 #StarUpdate Jenna Dewan Engaged To Boyfriend Steve Kazee: Channing Tatum’s Ex Reveals Stunning Ring https://t.co/Lvl89eQPlv 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan legally drops Tatum name [Video]Jenna Dewan legally drops Tatum name

Jenna Dewan has legally dropped Channing Tatum's surname from her name, after filing papers in court last week to request the change.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored [Video]Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan has asked a judge to legally restore her maiden name following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.