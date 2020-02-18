Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is Sharon Osbourne changed her hair colour in order to embrace who she is, as she says she's tired of trying to "be something that [she's] not".

