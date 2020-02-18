Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is

Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is

Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is

Sharon Osbourne changed her hair colour in order to embrace who she is, as she says she's tired of trying to "be something that [she's] not".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne has debuted a new look! The 67-year-old The Talk star has gone from red hair to a...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast TelegraphContactMusicAceShowbizTamworth Herald


Sharon Osbourne goes platinum blonde and gives an Ozzy health update

Sharon Osbourne traded her iconic red hair for platinum blonde. She debuted her new hair on CBS' "The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebraholic

@celebraholic RT @BANGShowbiz: Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is #SharonOsbourne #TheTalk https://t.co/n8zWdORCKU 15 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is #SharonOsbourne #TheTalk https://t.co/n8zWdORCKU 57 minutes ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Sharon Osbourne wants to embrace who she is https://t.co/KVn4wiKBdT https://t.co/W1q3jaurd7 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne Goes Platinum Blond [Video]Sharon Osbourne Goes Platinum Blond

"The Talk" host says she had been dyeing her hair red every week.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

Sharon Osbourne dyes hair platinum blonde [Video]Sharon Osbourne dyes hair platinum blonde

Sharon Osbourne has ditched her signature red 'do for a platinum blonde look.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.