Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended Boris Johnson after rapper Dave called him out as a 'racist Prime Minister' during the Brit Awards last night.

Ms Patel said the comments were 'wholly inaccurate' and that the prime minister was not a racist.

Report by Etemadil.

