Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Priti Patel > Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits

Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits

Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended Boris Johnson after rapper Dave called him out as a 'racist Prime Minister' during the Brit Awards last night.

Ms Patel said the comments were 'wholly inaccurate' and that the prime minister was not a racist.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Priti Patel defends PM after Dave brands him ‘real racist’ in Brit Awards rap

Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised rapper Dave for branding Boris Johnson a “real racist”...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dominojane1

London Cabbie RT @standardnews: Priti Patel defends Boris Johnson after rapper Dave brands him 'racist' during Brit Awards performance https://t.co/TFnHS… 24 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Priti Patel defends Boris Johnson after Dave brands him 'racist' at BRITs https://t.co/dq1VpkpnGj 2 hours ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Patel defends PM after he's branded 'racist' by Dave at Brit Awards https://t.co/4vtrcafu6t 3 hours ago

CelticNotorious

Notorious-celt Patel defends PM after he's branded 'racist' by Dave at Brit Awards https://t.co/yxhPaQLyvH 3 hours ago

markhillary

Mark Hillary🏃🏼👍🏻 Priti Patel defends PM after Dave brands him ‘real racist’ in Brit Awards rap https://t.co/TuLhUu026l - hard to def… https://t.co/DqXXrjTv9G 4 hours ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Priti Patel defends Boris Johnson after rapper Dave brands him 'racist' during Brit Awards performance https://t.co/TFnHS1G9tF 4 hours ago

81Catty

Catty RT @TheCanaryUK: Priti Patel defends PM after Dave brands him ‘real racist’ in Brit Awards rap. https://t.co/ObwSH9mXFj 4 hours ago

MisterVMCFeegs

Vincent Clark Priti Patel defends PM after Dave brands him ‘real racist’ in Brit Awards rap https://t.co/mo13lgenNY 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priti Patel Claims Boris Johnson Is 'Absolutely Not A Racist' After Dave's Brits Performance [Video]Priti Patel Claims Boris Johnson Is 'Absolutely Not A Racist' After Dave's Brits Performance

Priti Patel Claims Boris Johnson Is 'Absolutely Not A Racist' After Dave's Brits Performance

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.