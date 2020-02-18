Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony

Global  

Jury members in Harvey Weinstein's s*x assault trial questioned the lack of "stand-alone" charges relating to accusations made by actress Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after deliberations began.
