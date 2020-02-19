Global  

Divorce is Ben Affleck’s ‘biggest regret'

Divorce is Ben Affleck's 'biggest regret'

Divorce is Ben Affleck’s ‘biggest regret'

Movie star Ben has opened up about his drinking problems and his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, revealing that the booze was partly to blame for that.
Ben Affleck says divorce from Jennifer Garner is 'biggest regret of my life'

Ben Affleck has opened up on his battle with alcohol and his split from Jennifer Garner, describing...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbizJust JaredIndependent



