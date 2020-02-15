Global  

Britney Spears in a cast after breaking foot bone

Britney Spears in a cast after breaking foot boneBritney Spears is recovering after breaking a bone in her foot.
Britney Spears Is Spotted Wearing a Medical Boot During Rare Public Outing

Britney Spears is putting her best foot forward, despite her foot cast. Recently, the 38-year-old...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Independent


Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong. The 38-year-old was left...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredIndependent



Mredulkumar1

Mredul Kumar Roy RT @USATODAY: Spears' injury required a cast on her left leg, which Asghari took the liberty of personalizing. The backup dancer adorned he… 2 hours ago

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn Britney Spears' boyfriend sends sweet recovery wish after she broke her foot while dancing https://t.co/6bojQumq0X via @usatoday 3 hours ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Spears' injury required a cast on her left leg, which Asghari took the liberty of personalizing. The backup dancer… https://t.co/gmLRiaZREC 5 hours ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power Britney Spears sports "Stronger" cast after breaking foot in freak dancing accident 5 hours ago

llcomiskey

llcomiskey Laura RT @usatodaylife: #BritneySpears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wrote "Stronger" on her cast, a reference to the singer's 2000 hit song. https://… 8 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life #BritneySpears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wrote "Stronger" on her cast, a reference to the singer's 2000 hit song. https://t.co/t7cSfrtqF1 9 hours ago

ToxZak

Love Me Down Zak #BritneyArmy thinking of you & only you right now Queen Britney & sending you so much love & support. We know you a… https://t.co/7DBuOFtrE8 9 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Britney Spears In A Cast After Breaking Foot Bone https://t.co/X8BHotWkPD 10 hours ago

