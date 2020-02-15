Britney Spears in a cast after breaking foot bone

Mredul Kumar Roy RT @USATODAY: Spears' injury required a cast on her left leg, which Asghari took the liberty of personalizing. The backup dancer adorned he… 2 hours ago

Alleen Ashlyn Britney Spears' boyfriend sends sweet recovery wish after she broke her foot while dancing https://t.co/6bojQumq0X via @usatoday 3 hours ago

USA TODAY Spears' injury required a cast on her left leg, which Asghari took the liberty of personalizing. The backup dancer… https://t.co/gmLRiaZREC 5 hours ago

ABC Air Power Britney Spears sports "Stronger" cast after breaking foot in freak dancing accident 5 hours ago

llcomiskey Laura RT @usatodaylife: #BritneySpears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wrote "Stronger" on her cast, a reference to the singer's 2000 hit song. https://… 8 hours ago

USA TODAY Life #BritneySpears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wrote "Stronger" on her cast, a reference to the singer's 2000 hit song. https://t.co/t7cSfrtqF1 9 hours ago

Love Me Down Zak #BritneyArmy thinking of you & only you right now Queen Britney & sending you so much love & support. We know you a… https://t.co/7DBuOFtrE8 9 hours ago