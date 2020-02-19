Litigante Movie

Litigante Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Between raising her young son, taking care of her ill-tempered, cancer-battling mother, navigating her career as a top-notch lawyer dealing with a major corruption scandal, Silvia could very well be on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

And what if the answer to all this was simply... love?

Directed by : Franco Lolli Produced by : SRAB Films, Les Films du Worso Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 35 min French release: 19/02/2020 Production year: 2019