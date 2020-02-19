Kelly Clarkson: Positivity will beat haters now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published Kelly Clarkson: Positivity will beat haters Kelly Clarkson uses "positivity" to tackle haters on social media, as she says she "pities" people who "speak ill of others" as they are usually just too afraid to be themselves. 0

