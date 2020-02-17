Global  

Shaheen Bagh mediators seek cooperation from protesters| OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh mediators seek cooperation from protesters| OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh mediators seek cooperation from protesters| OneIndia News

SC appointed mediators reached Delhi's Shaheen Bagh today to persuade the demonstrators there to shift to an alternate site.

The protesters, mostly women and children, have been sitiing at the site protesting against the CAA for over 60 days, causing a roadblock at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which is an important link between Noida and Delhi.
Live: SC-appointed mediators hold talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters

HWNewsEnglish

The court also recommended that the advocates seek help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajaha…


