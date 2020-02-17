Shaheen Bagh mediators seek cooperation from protesters| OneIndia News

SC appointed mediators reached Delhi's Shaheen Bagh today to persuade the demonstrators there to shift to an alternate site.

The protesters, mostly women and children, have been sitiing at the site protesting against the CAA for over 60 days, causing a roadblock at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which is an important link between Noida and Delhi.