'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath.

He interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and ‘kulhad’ tea at the haat.

PM Modi also tried his hand at some music.
