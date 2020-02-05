UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days

A British woman has become a world record holder after running from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days, covering a staggering 1,300 miles.

Menna Evans only started running two-and-a-half years ago but has already completed a challenge most runners could only dream of all while raising money for charity.

The 40-year-old single mum ran for eight-and-a-half hours a day, covering 35 miles, to smash the Guinness World Record for running the entire length of New Zealand.

These videos were filmed throughout February.