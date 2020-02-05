Global  

UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days

UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days

UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days

A British woman has become a world record holder after running from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days, covering a staggering 1,300 miles.
UK woman smashes world record by running across New Zealand in just 36 days

A British woman has become a world record holder after running from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in just 36 days, covering a staggering 1,300 miles.

Menna Evans only started running two-and-a-half years ago but has already completed a challenge most runners could only dream of all while raising money for charity.

The 40-year-old single mum ran for eight-and-a-half hours a day, covering 35 miles, to smash the Guinness World Record for running the entire length of New Zealand.

These videos were filmed throughout February.




