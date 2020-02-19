Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeff Bezos > Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

With an estimated worth of over $130 billion, Bezos is the world's richest person.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Puts Up $10B From His Pocket to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Puts Up $10B From His Pocket to Fight Climate ChangeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced a commitment of $10 billion of his personal money to the newly...
E-Commerce Times - Published

Fin24.com | WATCH: Amazon's Bezos announces new $10bn climate fund

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will commit $10bn to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EtheG315

­­King E RT @ExtendoBans: Jeff Bezos: *donates 10 billion to fight climate change* Y’all: That’s not enough Jeff Bezos: https://t.co/GadYoIwmXm 4 hours ago

IamTheEmeka

The African Eco Guy Climate Joy Week #46: Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change, Global Brands Group Bans Fur and more… https://t.co/Rrwr8BtxZD 4 days ago

ShonaCampbell20

Shona Campbell Climate Joy Week #46: Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change, Global Brands Group Bans Fur and more… https://t.co/QHDlL8Mu7g 4 days ago

IamTheEmeka

The African Eco Guy RT @EcoWarrPrincess: Climate Joy Week #46: Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change, Global Brands… https://t.co/mfIRchBjwU 4 days ago

EcoWarrPrincess

Eco Warrior Princess Climate Joy Week #46: Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change, Global Brands… https://t.co/mfIRchBjwU 4 days ago

1shellcsr

Michelle RT @HHudek: @BernieSanders It’s not acceptable to lie to people and tell them animals cause #climatechange when God clearly says to eat mea… 5 days ago

HHudek

Hudek @BernieSanders It’s not acceptable to lie to people and tell them animals cause #climatechange when God clearly say… https://t.co/2qyXWTE4iR 5 days ago

HHudek

Hudek #JeffBezos #ClimateChange Democrat Jeff Bezos donates 10 billion to climate change. Then Jeff Bezos opens his new r… https://t.co/KLF9sn0Otw 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young climate change protesters inspired by Greta Thunberg [Video]Young climate change protesters inspired by Greta Thunberg

Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol to see Greta Thunberg, the teenage activist who has reprimanded governments across the world over climate change.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Greta Thunberg joins students in Bristol climate change protest [Video]Greta Thunberg joins students in Bristol climate change protest

Thousands of school pupils took the day off to join climate change activist Greta Thunberg in Bristol, southwest England today (February 28). A huge security operation was put in place for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.