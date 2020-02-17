Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe'

Global  

The UK has set out plans to prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, while putting an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe".

Joe Davies reports.
The UK will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit immigration system.

In plans set out on Wednesday (February 19), the government said it wants to put an end to a reliance on, quote, "cheap labour from Europe".

The new system will assign points for specific skills and qualifications.

There'll only be visas for those who have enough points.

Home Secretary Priti Patel explains the thinking.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH HOME SECRETARY, PRITI PATEL, SAYING: "We are no longer going to have a route for low-skilled workers to come to the UK.

This will now be a single global system that does not discriminate as to whether or not you've come from the EU or from outside of the EU.

This will be a single global system based upon the talents and the skills linked to the points based system that you've already highlighted that you can bring to the United Kingdom." Some business groups have said that many firms rely on overseas labour and warned there might not be enough domestic workers to tend crops, care for patients and serve food -- a deficit that could undermine the world's fifth-largest economy.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH HOME SECRETARY, PRITI PATEL, SAYING: "We will continue to look at the dynamics of the labour market and sectors - if there are shortages, labour shortages in key sectors." Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott isn't convinced.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH SHADOW HOME SECRETARY, DIANE ABBOTT, SAYING: "They are not paying attention to the effects of these policies on the economy as a whole, and there is some concern by industry and the public sector that these proposals will be detrimental." The new immigration system will come into force from the 1st of January next year, and will treat EU and non-EU citizens the same.



