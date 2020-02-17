Global  

DOJ Says Attorney General William Barr Is Not Thinking About Resigning

Unnamed sources told multiple outlets Tuesday that the attorney general is upset about President Trump&apos;s tweets criticizing DOJ cases.
Recent related news from verified sources

Barr faces “crisis of confidence” inside DOJ

Attorney General William Barr is facing backlash from hundreds of former DOJ officials for reversing...
CBS News - Published

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: Washington Post

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •ReutersNews24Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesIndependent



Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source [Video]Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning. Barr is said to have been considering the option due to President Trump’s tweets about the Justice Department. Barr has told people close to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

US Attorney General Considered Resi [Video]US Attorney General Considered Resi

A source said Attorney General William Barr considered resigning because of President Donald Trump. He didn’t like Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly his tweets..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

