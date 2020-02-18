Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, China.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06Published 21 hours ago Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05Published 19 hours ago