Trump's Pardon Problem

Trump’s Pardon Problem

Trump’s Pardon Problem

Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, issued a warning to President Donald Trump after he doled out pardons and commuted sentences for friends and allies.
Tweets about this

arch1com

Wayne Ferrell @RepAdamSchiff Ok, no problem. When you go to prison, we won't ask Trump to pardon you. 3 minutes ago

LadyLiberty_16

LadyLiberty2016 @canadians_trump The pardon power is supposed to be part of the checks and balances--it's the way for the executive… https://t.co/VsKhGVmVqe 2 hours ago

lev89736904

Impetus No problem. Trump will probably pardon him anyway. Doesn’t matter what crime you commit. If you support and vote fo… https://t.co/a1XekgpYi2 2 hours ago

kevin_snapp

Kevin Snapp @SteveMilnerDVM @Delavegalaw @DimaJayne Problem is DOJ is part of executive branch, not judicial. Now that this has… https://t.co/APP10pGEpf 6 hours ago

rromano1402

robert romano @AriMelber @realDonaldTrump Excuse me. Was I not clear enough? Problem: @realdonaldtRUMP is setting the stage for… https://t.co/veieEFcRSg 6 hours ago

Thetiredbroker

jack @SafetyPinDaily just publish the dam thing trump will probably pardon bolton if there is a problem 7 hours ago

akaneb

Akan C. E @RepAdamSchiff Mehhnnnn..... There's nothing Trump does these guys don't have a problem with! Didn't Obama pardon f… https://t.co/Hbbxep4f6P 8 hours ago

grannybellasmom

Granny Bella Boo mom Before Trump's 🍄 through, he'll pardon every white collar criminal in prison to show how powerful he is! Problem is… https://t.co/d86crNNA3y 9 hours ago

