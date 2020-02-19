'Man Utd never had real chance to get Haaland' 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published 'Man Utd never had real chance to get Haaland' Manchester United never had 'a real chance' to sign Erling Haaland before his move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann. 0

