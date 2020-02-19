Vet Produces Custom-Made Prosthetics Giving Beakless Birds a Second Chance 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Vet Produces Custom-Made Prosthetics Giving Beakless Birds a Second Chance It’s usually the end of the line for many animals, but one Sao Paulo vet is giving birds a new lease on life. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

